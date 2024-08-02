Evercore ISI Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $325.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $302.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.76.

CRWD stock opened at $231.96 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.67, a PEG ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

