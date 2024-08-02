Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Everi by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its stake in Everi by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 48,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Everi by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Everi by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 88,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everi alerts:

Insider Transactions at Everi

In other news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,082,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,082,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 28,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $219,654.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,399.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,043 shares of company stock worth $344,022. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.25 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Everi

Everi Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $15.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.82 million. Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everi

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.