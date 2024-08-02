Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $45.68, but opened at $56.05. Exact Sciences shares last traded at $53.93, with a volume of 701,340 shares changing hands.

The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,740,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,131,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 74.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,168 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 508,764 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 175.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,010 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 26.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.23.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.