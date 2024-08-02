eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Down 10% on Disappointing Earnings

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) shares were down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 497,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,070,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPI. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,474,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,433,896.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 334,783 shares of company stock worth $4,253,940 in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 2.34.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Stories

