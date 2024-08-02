Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Exponent were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,786,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,153,000 after buying an additional 291,047 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Exponent by 1,383.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 261,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,979,000 after acquiring an additional 243,412 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exponent by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,687,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,217,000 after buying an additional 236,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,183,000 after acquiring an additional 146,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of EXPO opened at $106.08 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $108.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.83 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom 932 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. 98,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $4,996,409. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

