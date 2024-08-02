F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $210.00 at Evercore ISI

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s current price.

FFIV has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.89.

FFIV opened at $203.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a 1-year low of $145.45 and a 1-year high of $205.92.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 19.94%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that F5 will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $243,759.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,362 shares in the company, valued at $20,906,495.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,790.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $243,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,362 shares in the company, valued at $20,906,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,335 shares of company stock worth $2,131,981 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in F5 by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,986,000 after purchasing an additional 317,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter worth $45,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in F5 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,435,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,872,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in F5 by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 298,612 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,446,000 after acquiring an additional 125,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,607,000 after acquiring an additional 77,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

