Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,399.45.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,578.00 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $810.26 and a 12-month high of $1,668.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,473.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,330.59.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,014 shares of company stock worth $21,888,518. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,509,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,660,000 after buying an additional 82,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,975,000 after buying an additional 80,530 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

