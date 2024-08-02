Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.5% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 9,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 181,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,319.40.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,834,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,834,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,596.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,468.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,328.86. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $810.26 and a 12 month high of $1,658.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

