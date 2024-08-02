Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fair Isaac traded as high as $1,668.63 and last traded at $1,644.69, with a volume of 71528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,600.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,399.45.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,014 shares of company stock worth $21,888,518. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,072,000 after purchasing an additional 57,010 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,473.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,330.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.