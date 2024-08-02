Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.18

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.18 and traded as high as $14.58. Fanuc shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 409,386 shares changing hands.

Fanuc Stock Down 6.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Fanuc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.