Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $124.14

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.14 ($1.60) and traded as high as GBX 169 ($2.17). Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy shares last traded at GBX 162.50 ($2.09), with a volume of 8,534 shares changing hands.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51. The firm has a market cap of £116.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.34 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 165.66.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, an investigational intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the prevention from cytokine release syndrome (CRS), or ischemia and hyperinflammatory conditions; and Bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody that targets a subpopulation of tumor-associated macrophages and converts the highly immunosuppressive M2-like macrophages to a pro-inflammatory state to promote immune activation.

