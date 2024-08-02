Fastenal to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fastenal in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

FAST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Fastenal Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $67.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,529 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,931,000 after buying an additional 109,028 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 21.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,248,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,617,000 after buying an additional 569,118 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after buying an additional 1,006,402 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

