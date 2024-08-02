Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,581,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Fastly worth $176,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fastly by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,443,000 after purchasing an additional 998,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,906,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after buying an additional 162,659 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,325,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,598,000 after buying an additional 166,184 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,724,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 30,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.01 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 593,506 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,788.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $578,551.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,392,040.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $87,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,788.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,853. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

