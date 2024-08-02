Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $898.57

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 898.57 ($11.56) and last traded at GBX 934 ($12.01), with a volume of 55434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 914.50 ($11.76).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FEVR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.44) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,150 ($14.79) to GBX 1,000 ($12.86) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.58) target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,720 ($34.99) to GBX 2,650 ($34.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,566 ($20.14).

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7,084.62, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,039.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,080.80.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

