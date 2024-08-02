Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIHL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

NYSE FIHL opened at $17.25 on Friday. Fidelis Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.88 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 23.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 9.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 2,976.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 297.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

