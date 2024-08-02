Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Shares Down 5.2%

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.07 and last traded at $28.47. Approximately 48,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 78,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,474,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

