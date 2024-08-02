Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $335.00

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 335 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 334.10 ($4.30), with a volume of 277157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 331.50 ($4.26).

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 311.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 294.57. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,941.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

