Fidessa group (LON:FDSA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,865.00

Shares of Fidessa group plc (LON:FDSA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,865 ($49.72) and traded as high as GBX 3,875 ($49.85). Fidessa group shares last traded at GBX 3,865 ($49.72), with a volume of 5,102 shares traded.
Fidessa group Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,865 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,865.
About Fidessa group
Fidessa group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading, investment, and information solutions to the financial community worldwide. The company offers access to the trading community of buy-side and sell-side professionals ranging from institutions and investment banks to boutique brokers, and niche hedge funds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fidessa group
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Fidessa group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidessa group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.