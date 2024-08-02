FIH group (LON:FIH) Shares Down 14%

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 208 ($2.68). 16,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 565% from the average session volume of 2,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($3.11).

FIH group Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of £25.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 248.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 231.94.

FIH group Company Profile

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through retail outlets.

