Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$36.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 267.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Ventum Financial cut Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Filo Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.25.

FIL opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

