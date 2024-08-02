Financial Analysis: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) & SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crescent Energy and SilverBow Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $2.38 billion 0.89 $67.61 million ($0.20) -59.65 SilverBow Resources $652.36 million 1.44 $297.72 million $7.40 4.98

SilverBow Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Energy. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverBow Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 1 6 2 3.11 SilverBow Resources 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Crescent Energy and SilverBow Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Crescent Energy currently has a consensus target price of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 37.47%. SilverBow Resources has a consensus target price of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.12%. Given Crescent Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than SilverBow Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy -0.67% 12.90% 3.30% SilverBow Resources 24.41% 16.48% 7.66%

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Crescent Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

