Financial Contrast: Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and C3is (NASDAQ:CISS)

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) and C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.9% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of C3is shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Performance Shipping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Performance Shipping and C3is, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00 C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Performance Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 219.41%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than C3is.

This table compares Performance Shipping and C3is’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $108.94 million 0.23 $69.41 million $1.65 1.23 C3is $28.74 million 0.02 $9.29 million $30.11 0.04

Performance Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than C3is. C3is is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and C3is’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping 62.19% 24.02% 18.19% C3is 32.12% 22.99% 14.33%

Summary

Performance Shipping beats C3is on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Performance Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services through its tanker vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of eight Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 851,825 DWT. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About C3is

(Get Free Report)

C3is Inc. offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.