Financial Review: Westlake (NYSE:WLK) vs. Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Free Report) and Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Arrow Merger and Westlake’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Arrow Merger N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A Westlake $12.55 billion 1.47 $479.00 million $1.99 72.33

Westlake has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Arrow Merger.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Arrow Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A Westlake 1 8 4 0 2.23

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Golden Arrow Merger and Westlake, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Westlake has a consensus price target of $156.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.90%. Given Westlake’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westlake is more favorable than Golden Arrow Merger.

Volatility and Risk

Golden Arrow Merger has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Arrow Merger and Westlake’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Arrow Merger N/A N/A -24.61% Westlake 2.13% 7.69% 4.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Westlake shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.4% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.1% of Westlake shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Westlake beats Golden Arrow Merger on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Arrow Merger

(Get Free Report)

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the healthcare and healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. is a subsidiary of Golden Arrow Sponsor, LLC.

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, chlorinated derivative products, ethylene dichloride, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), epoxy specialty resins, and base epoxy resins and intermediaries, as well as chlor-alkali, such as chlorine and caustic soda. The Housing and Infrastructure Products segment provides residential PVC sidings; PVC trim and mouldings; architectural stone veneers; windows; PVC decking; PVC films for various inflatables, wallcovering, and tape and roofing applications; polymer composite and cement roof tiles; PVC pipes and fittings for various water, sewer, electrical, and industrial applications; PVC compounds used in various housing, medical, and automobile products; and consumer and commercial products, such as landscape edging; industrial, home, and office matting; marine dock edging; and masonry joint controls. It offers its products to chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses for use in various consumer and industrial markets, including residential construction, flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, healthcare products, water treatment, wind turbines, and coatings, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. The company was formerly known as Westlake Chemical Corporation and changed its name to Westlake Corporation in February 2022. Westlake Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Corporation operates as a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.