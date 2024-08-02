Financial Survey: Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) versus Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Adaptive Biotechnologies and Scholar Rock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 2 4 0 2.67 Scholar Rock 0 0 6 1 3.14

Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.80, indicating a potential upside of 52.81%. Scholar Rock has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 186.98%. Given Scholar Rock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies -123.24% -56.58% -27.45% Scholar Rock N/A -94.20% -65.81%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Scholar Rock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies $170.28 million 3.85 -$225.25 million ($1.49) -2.99 Scholar Rock $33.19 million 21.77 -$165.79 million ($2.09) -4.33

Scholar Rock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptive Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Scholar Rock beats Adaptive Biotechnologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system. It also provides clonoSEQ diagnostic test which detects and monitors the remaining number of cancer cells that are present in a patient's body during and after treatment, known as Minimal Residual Disease (MRD). The company offers products and services for life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery applications. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates to deliver novel therapies to treat a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cardiometabolic disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and iron-restricted anemia. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

