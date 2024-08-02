Financial Survey: RB Global (NYSE:RBA) vs. Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI)

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) and Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of RB Global shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of RB Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Holiday Island shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RB Global and Holiday Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RB Global 8.08% 6.87% 2.85% Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

RB Global has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holiday Island has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RB Global and Holiday Island, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RB Global 0 1 5 0 2.83 Holiday Island 0 0 0 0 N/A

RB Global currently has a consensus price target of $86.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.67%. Given RB Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RB Global is more favorable than Holiday Island.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RB Global and Holiday Island’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RB Global $3.68 billion 3.78 $206.50 million $1.66 45.84 Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RB Global has higher revenue and earnings than Holiday Island.

Summary

RB Global beats Holiday Island on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution. The company's brands include GovPlanet, an online marketplace for the sale of government and military assets; RB Auction, an onsite and online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; IronPlanet, an online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; Marketplace-E, an online solution that make offers/buy now format; Rouse Appraisals, a certified appraisal service solution; Ritchie List Mascus, an online equipment listing service and B2B dealer portal; CSAToday, an online reporting and analysis tool that gives sellers the ability to manage their vehicle assets and monitor sales performance; and Catastrophe Response Services. In addition, it offers title, data, transportation and logistics, refurbishing, inspection, and financial services. It serves customers across various asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining, and agriculture. RB Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

About Holiday Island

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc. and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. in February 2014. Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Holiday Island, Arkansas.

