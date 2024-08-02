Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) & Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Head to Head Analysis

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Heartland Financial USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $70.86 million 1.70 $15.08 million $3.60 7.78 Heartland Financial USA $574.71 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Finward Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heartland Financial USA.

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Finward Bancorp pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Finward Bancorp and Heartland Financial USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Heartland Financial USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Heartland Financial USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 14.46% 10.52% 0.67% Heartland Financial USA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Heartland Financial USA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, custodial services, guardianships, IRA accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits. It offers loans, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, small business, and real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle, home improvement, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, the company provides business and personal online banking, and mobile banking; bill payment, remote deposit capture, and treasury management services; debit cards; automated teller machines; and automated clearing house services, wire transfers, insured cash sweeps, zero balance accounts, lockbox, image cash letter, remote deposit capture, commercial cards for travel and entertainment purchasing, merchant services to receive credit card payments, investment sweep accounts, reconciliation services, online invoice processing, foreign exchange and positive pay fraud prevention services for checks and automated clearing house services payments. Further, it offers wealth management, trust services, brokerage services, and fixed rate annuity products; and investment services, including mutual funds, individual retirement products, and education savings products. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

