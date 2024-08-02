First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for First Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for First Bank’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $56.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. First Bank had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRBA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Bank from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

First Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.95. First Bank has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $15.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bank

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank in the second quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 88.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 1,377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

