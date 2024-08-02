First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 234,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares
In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.7 %
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $52.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 195.05 earnings per share for the current year.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,920.82.
Get Our Latest Report on FCNCA
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.