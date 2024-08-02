First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 625,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,031,000 after buying an additional 39,870 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 31,170 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $314.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.50 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $248,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard S. Dennen 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

