First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,824 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $32,689,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,509,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,082,000 after purchasing an additional 668,871 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,880,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 136,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 68,457 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 3.7 %

First Hawaiian stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.99.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.67.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

