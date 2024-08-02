First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 624,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $32,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Wedbush cut First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $55.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.