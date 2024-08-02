First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,476 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.1% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $73,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $417.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.40. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.33.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

