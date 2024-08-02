First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for First Solar in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now expects that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.95. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.56 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q1 2026 earnings at $4.42 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FSLR. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.00.

Shares of FSLR opened at $218.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.34 and a 200-day moving average of $194.21. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,991,000 after purchasing an additional 105,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after purchasing an additional 279,719 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $298,123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in First Solar by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

