First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $326.00 at Oppenheimer

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $325.00 to $326.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FSLR. Barclays raised their target price on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.58.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $215.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.04. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in First Solar by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in First Solar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

