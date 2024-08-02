First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Trading Down 1.7%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.91 and last traded at $22.95. Approximately 12,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 5,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $32.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0693 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF ( NASDAQ:FDNI Free Report ) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 2.17% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.