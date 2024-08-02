First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.50

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and traded as low as $34.83. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $35.16, with a volume of 152,271 shares.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $699.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1772 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

