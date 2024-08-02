FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.99

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $41.63, with a volume of 168380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Capital World Investors grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,498,567,000 after buying an additional 18,853,983 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,307,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,034 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,637,000 after acquiring an additional 590,815 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,328,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,295,000 after acquiring an additional 515,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $12,631,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

