Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Short Interest Down 5.8% in July

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $744,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $161.39 on Friday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $165.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.58. The company has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.29.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

