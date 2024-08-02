Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) COO Lydia Ann Ramirez-Medina Sells 500 Shares

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) COO Lydia Ann Ramirez-Medina sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $14,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $602.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 15.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 30.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

