Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading Down 11.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) dropped 11.2% on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $39.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fiverr International traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 791,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 928,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FVRR. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International
Fiverr International Trading Down 10.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $900.93 million, a P/E ratio of 105.95 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49.
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $93.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.45 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
Fiverr International Company Profile
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.
