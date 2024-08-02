Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of BDL opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $34.59.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Free Report ) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.