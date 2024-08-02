Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of BDL opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $34.59.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 4.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flanigan’s Enterprises
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Trading Halts Explained
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.