Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of FSI stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.73. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

