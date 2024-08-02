Flossbach Von Storch AG Acquires 1,347,333 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,157,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347,333 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.6% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,055,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $218.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The company has a market cap of $3.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apple from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $216.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.