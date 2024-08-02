Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Flowserve

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Flowserve

In other news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.