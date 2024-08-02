Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fluent Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $3.20 on Friday. Fluent has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $43.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.66 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
