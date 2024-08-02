Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fluent Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $3.20 on Friday. Fluent has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $43.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.66 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

Fluent Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 150,150 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

