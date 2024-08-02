Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) PT Raised to $17.00 at Raymond James

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flushing Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

FFIC opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $404.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 87.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

