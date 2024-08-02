FMC (NYSE:FMC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $58.36, but opened at $63.35. FMC shares last traded at $66.85, with a volume of 650,321 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on FMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

