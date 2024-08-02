FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

FONR stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. FONAR has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.19.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FONR. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 725.1% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FONAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,277,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FONAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FONAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 20.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

