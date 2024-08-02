FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
FONAR Price Performance
FONR stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. FONAR has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.19.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.
FONAR Company Profile
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.
