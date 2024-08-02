Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,808 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after buying an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,084.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,876,000 after buying an additional 2,469,344 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

