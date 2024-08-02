FormFactor, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FormFactor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORM opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $63.63.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in FormFactor by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 144,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FormFactor by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,636,000 after acquiring an additional 612,838 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 13.9% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 49,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,767,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,767,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,394 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

